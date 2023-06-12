Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 346,595 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,466,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346,595 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $30,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BKLN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

