Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 41,454 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in State Street were worth $34,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 880,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,687. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

