Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,437 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $34,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.39. 33,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,957. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

