Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 90,974 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $30,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,159,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 730,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 852,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 117,713 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares during the last quarter.

TAIL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. 142,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $192.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

