Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 99,174 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $30,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 386,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,234. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $124.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

