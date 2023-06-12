West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of West Fraser Timber worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFG traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 44,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

