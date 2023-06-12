Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WOLF opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

