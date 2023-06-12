Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Xerox Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

