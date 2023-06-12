Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Bank of America Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

BAC stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.