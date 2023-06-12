Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CSX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Stephens increased their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

