Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for CNO Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of CNO opened at $23.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $82,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

