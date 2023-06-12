Zacks Research Comments on Big Lots, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Big Lots in a report issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($8.66) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.86.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE:BIG opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.95. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Big Lots news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn bought 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,703.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,260. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Artha Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

Featured Stories

