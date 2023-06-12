Zacks Research Comments on Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.76.

NYSE BURL opened at $145.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.72. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

