Zacks Research Comments on Dominion Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

D opened at $53.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy



Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

