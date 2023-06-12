Zacks Research Comments on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DY. StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $109.06 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,646,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.