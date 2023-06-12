Zacks Research Comments on Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($3.71) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $472.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hawaiian by 407.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Towle & Co grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,552,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after buying an additional 67,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

