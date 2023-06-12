Zacks Research Comments on Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kronos Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Kronos Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

KRO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.05. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $19.46.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.98 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 281.48%.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 4,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,744.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $11,246,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

