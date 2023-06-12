Zacks Research Comments on Marvell Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marvell Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of -315.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,120. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.