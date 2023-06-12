Zacks Research Comments on NVIDIA Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $387.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.20. The stock has a market cap of $957.62 billion, a PE ratio of 201.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $419.38.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,591 shares of company stock worth $48,950,250. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

