Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $131.77 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

