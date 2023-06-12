Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPX. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NYSE:LPX opened at $63.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

