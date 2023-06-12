Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equinix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.93. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $27.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

Equinix Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $743.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.43. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,386 shares of company stock valued at $9,115,751. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

