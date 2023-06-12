Zacks Research Weighs in on Avanos Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Avanos Medical in a research report issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVNS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

