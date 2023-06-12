Zacks Research Weighs in on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BBY. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $75.24 on Monday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,341.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,617 shares of company stock worth $6,189,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.