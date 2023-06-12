Zacks Research Weighs in on Guess’, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Guess’ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Guess”s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Guess”s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

NYSE GES opened at $20.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Guess’ by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

