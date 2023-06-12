Zacks Research Weighs in on Outfront Media Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Outfront Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

OUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE:OUT opened at $15.15 on Monday. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 116.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

