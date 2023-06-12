Zacks Research Weighs in on Outfront Media Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Outfront Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
OUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.
Outfront Media Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outfront Media
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 116.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.
Outfront Media Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 181.82%.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outfront Media (OUT)
