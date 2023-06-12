Zacks Research Weighs in on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

PLMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $59.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. Palomar has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,008 shares of company stock worth $285,661. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

