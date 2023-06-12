ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) vs. Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Financial Comparison

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Rating) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shengfeng Development and ZTO Express (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $36.96, suggesting a potential upside of 36.38%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.76% 14.25% 9.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Shengfeng Development and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.6% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shengfeng Development and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.13 billion 3.18 $987.22 million $1.34 20.22

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Shengfeng Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited is a contract logistics company principally in China. The Company provides integrated logistics solutions comprised of B2B freight transportation services, cloud storage services and value-added services. Shengfeng Development Limited is based in FUZHOU, China.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

