12,061 Shares in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 86,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

ASPS stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.