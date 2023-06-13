14,134 Shares in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Acquired by Allstate Investment Management Co.

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,550,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $968.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.28.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

