1,666 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,059.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total value of $239,533.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,640. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $352.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.12 and its 200 day moving average is $329.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

