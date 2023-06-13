20,138 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Allstate Investment Management Co.

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 103,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:APO opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.07%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,947,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.