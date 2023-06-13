20,590 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Allstate Investment Management Co.

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

