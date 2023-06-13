24,044 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $535.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

