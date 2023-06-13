2,722 Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Bought by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 299,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122,858 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 288,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 162,109 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 167,785 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 190,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

