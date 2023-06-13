28,390 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.84. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,015 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $726,068.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,588.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $726,068.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,588.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $101,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,966 shares of company stock worth $4,186,370. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

