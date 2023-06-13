351,171 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 351,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,964,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in CarMax by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after buying an additional 817,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,397,000 after purchasing an additional 540,819 shares during the period.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

