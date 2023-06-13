372 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,556,000 after purchasing an additional 145,487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 104,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,347,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG opened at $248.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $258.99. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

