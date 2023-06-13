3,903 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 112,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0599 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

