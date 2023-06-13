4,302 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $707,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,157 over the last three months. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

