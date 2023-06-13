500 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,614,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,028,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,878,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $22,405,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IYR opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $103.36.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.