683 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 125,000 Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MREO. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 998.1% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,049,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,005 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,957,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 898,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,233,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 624,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 278,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 151,762 shares during the period.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

