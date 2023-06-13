683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 346,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $157.28 million, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 2.20. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Lantronix Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.