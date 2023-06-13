683 Capital Management LLC Invests $125,000 in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIVI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BioVie by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BioVie by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioVie by 46.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BioVie by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $28,720.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,195.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioVie stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. BioVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioVie Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

