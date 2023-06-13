683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNGR. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FingerMotion stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. FingerMotion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter.

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

