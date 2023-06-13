683 Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,370,298 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Angi in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Angi by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

