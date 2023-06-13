683 Capital Management LLC Sells 90,300 Shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW)

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,300 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forafric Global were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Forafric Global Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Forafric Global stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60. Forafric Global PLC has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

