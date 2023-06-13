8,352 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Bought by Allstate Investment Management Co.

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $76.11 and a one year high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.