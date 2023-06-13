94,003 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 94,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $355.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.24. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $395.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.89.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.