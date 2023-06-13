Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 187.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Accor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Accor has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Accor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.2322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Accor

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Accor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

(Get Rating)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

